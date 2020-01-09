Area weather was wet this past year, but temperatures were fairly normal, records from the Attleboro Water Department show.
The average daily high temperature was 60 degrees, which is typical. The department has been keeping temperature records for 80 years, and three other years this past decade were at 60 as well.
The highest temp was 95 in July.
The average daily low temperature came in at 42, also near normal, and five of the last 10 years also were at that average.
There were eight days with temperatures in the single digits, which is a little on the low end, but many recent years have been in that ballpark.
January 2019 had the lowest temp at -1.
As for precipitation, which includes rain and melted snow, it totaled 54.92 inches for the previous 12 months, which ranks 16th on the list of highest amounts over the past 124 years. (The department has been keeping those records longer.)
However, the year before saw 64.36 inches, which was good for second highest in the books.
Normal years have about 48 inches.
Snowfall amounted to 41.25 inches last year.
There was rain or snow observed on 146 days in 2019, close to the record.
