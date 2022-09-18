NORTON -- Does the town have its own crop circle?
A mysterious circle appeared earlier this week on the front lawn of Bedrock Granite on Old Colony Road (Route 123).
"We came in the other day and there was a black circle about 10 foot wide," owner Joseph LaPalme said Friday.
It was right after the rains earlier in the week.
The business has had instances where vehicles drove up on the lawn.
"I figured it was a motorcyclist doing doughnuts" or a prank, but LaPalme said there were no tire tracks or footprints.
The black-gray marks weren't spray paint either, but some kind of ash-like substance, he said.
The black-gray outer boundary line forming the circle is about 10 inches deep with the ash material, LaPalme added.
The businessman said he called police and they didn't have any idea what it could have been.
"We don't know what is. It must be a UFO -- everyone was laughing," LaPalme said. "Nobody has an explanation for this at all. It's the strangest thing. I really have a head-scratcher. It's got to be one of the great unsolved mysteries."
Unfortunately, a landscaper cut the lawn Friday, and a lot of the circle features were disturbed, but LaPalme had taken photos beforehand.
Crop circles, incidentally, are mysterious circular markings of various sizes that have cropped up around the world over the years. Some are proven hoaxes but many continue to confound even experts.
A popular theory is they are created by UFO landings.
Bedrock Granite, which sells countertops, also has a location on South Street in Wrentham.
