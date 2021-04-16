Winter made a comeback Thursday night and Friday, with April snow showers and even some measurable snow in the region.
Attleboro saw flurries, and snow coated the ground of other area communities.
Several inches of snow was recorded in northwestern Rhode Island and Western Massachusetts, including about 7 inches in that snowbelt city of Worcester.
Hail was even observed in some communities from the storm that stalled off the New England coast.
But for many area communities, it was mostly a cold rain with at times somewhat strong gusts of wind. In Plainville, there were 32 customers without electricity Friday night, National Grid reported. Firefighters responded to some town roads with utility wires down.
The Attleboro Water Department recorded over an inch of much-needed rain and a high wind gust of 34 mph at 5:30 p.m.
There was a high temperature of only 41 at 7:30 a.m., with a low of 34 at 5:30 a.m.
Saturday was forecast to be cloudy but mostly dry, with highs around 50, and Sunday is expected to be warmer and sunnier, and then more moderate, springlike weather is coming for school vacation.
Monday temperatures are forecast to reach 60 and Tuesday could hit 70, meteorologists say.
