ATTLEBORO -- Police are warning motorists that it’s time to play ball.
Baseball that is.
ATTLEBORO -- Police are warning motorists that it’s time to play ball.
Baseball that is.
Motorists should expect road closures and detours from about 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday in the area of Oakhill Avenue and Locust Street due tp the annual Attleboro Youth Baseball Opening Day Parade.
Youths and their families and coaches will walk down Locust Street on the way to opening day ceremonies at the Poncin-Hewitt Complex at 429 Oakhill Ave.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
