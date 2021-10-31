It’s that time of year again, when deer are out roaming around looking for love.
It’s deer mating season, and drivers are warned to be aware, especially during dawn and dusk when the animals are most active.
It’s potentially a recipe for serious crashes, AAA points out, because that’s when commuters are driving between work and home.
October, November and December are the peak of vehicle/deer collisions.
Also, visibility decreases in the fall as each sunrise is later and sunset is sooner. The vast majority of such accidents (81 percent) occurred outside daylight hours, AAA Northeast says.
“Drivers need to be especially vigilant and anticipate deer darting into the roadway, especially during evening hours,” Mary Maguire of AAA Northeast said, adding she hit a deer last week. “I hit a deer...on a dark, wooded road, and did a lot of damage to my car. Fortunately I was able to brake, and I had my seat belt on, but it could have turned out very differently if that deer had come through my windshield.”
It’s not just motorists that have to be alert.
“I’ve also had deer dash out in front of my bike in wooded areas, so cyclists should be watchful as well,” said Maguire, who lives in Norton.
A driver crashed into a deer once every two hours, on average, in Massachusetts between October and December in 2020, according to an AAA Northeast analysis of Massachusetts crash data.
There were 1,402 deer crashes during that period, with the most taking place between 6 and 8 p.m.
After the daylight saving time change, which is next weekend, most deer-vehicle crashes take place between 5 and 7 p.m.
“As daylight saving time comes to an end, Massachusetts drivers need to buck up this fall and be on the lookout for deer — and the increased risk of becoming drowsy behind the wheel due to the time change,” AAA said.
Along with earlier sunsets, the end of daylight saving time can disrupt human body rhythms and contribute to loss of sleep.
The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety research found losing one to two hours of sleep can double your crash risk, and an individual driving a vehicle with five hours of sleep or less in a 24-hour period faces a crash risk similar to someone driving drunk.
Deer crashes occur across the state, but some regions see more incidents than others.
The top counties for deer crashes in Massachusetts last year were Worcester (248), Bristol (194), Plymouth (192), Middlesex (184) and Essex (125).
Top towns for deer crashes last year were Westport (24), Andover (21), Middleborough (18), New Bedford (17), Plymouth and Bellingham (16), Freetown and Winchendon (15), and Sherborn (14).
In past years, Rehoboth has rated near the top.
The best way to avoid a deer crash is to never drive drowsy or distracted or with excessive speed, AAA says.
Most deer-related crashes occur because drivers simply don’t see the animals crossing the roadway in low-light conditions. But many crashes occur due to driver distraction or inattentiveness, the agency adds.
AAA reminds drivers to:
Slow Down. Reduce speed in low-light conditions, which will give you more time to respond to unexpected wildlife movements.
Scan off-road areas. Deer may dash out from the shoulder or wooded areas adjacent to the road.
Be patient. Where there is one, there may be many, so don’t speed off after a deer crosses your path as there may be more nearby.
Be prepared. If a collision is unavoidable, apply the brakes firmly and remain in your lane; swerving sharply to avoid an animal can cause an even more serious crash.
“In the event a deer crash is unavoidable, swerving is almost never a good option, especially on country roads,” AAA said. “Going to the right could send the vehicle into a ditch, tree or light pole. Swerving to the left could result in a lethal head-on crash.”
