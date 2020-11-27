NORTH ATTLEBORO — Sunday’s tree lighting ceremony on the town common will feature Santa, and a chance to help the town’s food pantry.
“We are hoping that each family can bring a nonperishable food item (or more) to be donated to Lenore’s Food Pantry which serves our friends and neighbors who need assistance during this time; especially during this holiday season,” state Rep. Elizabeth Poirier, R-North Attleboro, said.
Downtown Associates of North Attleboro is hosting the town’s annual tree lighting at 4 p.m. near the gazebo in front of town hall.
“I would like to encourage all families to come out and share in our Tree Lighting Ceremony with Santa,” said Poirier, who is retiring from her post at the Statehouse in January. “All families are encouraged to come and view the tree lighting as well as have the children view Santa.”
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, viewing will be via drive-by or with social distancing and masks. Also there will be no in-person visits with Santa.
There will be buckets located at the following locations for food pantry donations:
— The tree near Gazebo, at the North Attleboro Town Hall.
— In front of Community School. Donors can drive to the front of the school and drop donated items into the provided buckets, or someone will come to the vehicle and remove the items from the trunk or back seat, contact free.
— North TV. A bucket will be located in front of the building for one week.
— Laughing Shield Comic Shop. A bucket will be located in front of the building for one week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.