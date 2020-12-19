WRENTHAM -- The center of town was closed Friday evening as the result of a slushy mess caused by a water main break.
Police Chief Bill McGrath said Kendrick and Depot streets were closed late Friday night as water bubbled out of the pavement.
In a video that he posted to Facebook, snowbanks lined the streets, but water kept bubbling up.
As a result, police closed off the area to traffic overnight to allow crews to fix the break and restore water service by daybreak.
Police were blocking the southbound lane of Route 1A and it was being diverted to Common Street.
Temperatures in the teens.
