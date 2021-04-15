ATTLEBORO -- City workers were repairing a water main break on Pike Avenue Thursday that also resulted in water being shut off on Station Street.
Meanwhile, work on the Oak Hill Avenue water storage tank may also result in water discoloration in that area of the city, water officials said.
The water main break was reported at 190 Pike Ave., which was closed from Pleasant Street to Station Street and water was shut off on that stretch of Pike. Station Street was without water as well.
When water is restored, some discoloration of the water may result, officials said. Residents were advised to avoid using chlorine bleach in laundry during that time.
If you experience discolored water for longer than 24 hours, contact the water department at 774-203-1850.
Water main breaks are common this time of year as the ground frozen from winter thaws.
Also, the Oak Hill tank at 725-750 Oak Hill Ave. is being isolated for cleaning and inspection.
This may cause some discoloration in the water in that area, officials said.
Although the discoloration will clear on its own, the water department will flush hydrants in the area as needed, officials added.
