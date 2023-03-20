MANSFIELD -- Almost two dozen homes on Stearns Avenue were without service for five hours Monday morning due to a water main break.
MANSFIELD -- Almost two dozen homes on Stearns Avenue were without service for five hours Monday morning due to a water main break.
The break was reported about 5 a.m. and affected 21 homes on Stearns Avenue between Erick Road and Colonial Drive.
Town officials recommend residents run the water in their homes to clear any discoloration which may have resulted from the break in the main.
The street was reduced to one lane while workers were repairing the break, according to police.
The 21 houses without water include house numbers 73-166.
For questions or additional information, call the water department at 508-261-7376.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
