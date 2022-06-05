ATTLEBORO -- Traffic on a section of a busy South Main Street was diverted late Sunday afternoon after a water main break caused the pavement to buckle and water to cascade down a bridge.
The break was reported around 4:30 p.m. on one side of railroad bridge on South Main Street, which is Route 152, next to the Dodgeville soccer fields.
Traffic was diverted to Locust Street on one side of the break and Tiffany Street on the other side of the break.
Water Department crews were busy working to turn the water off on Tiffany Street side of the break.
The city’s web site reports the intersection of South Main and Tiffany Street is closed and residents might notice some discoloration in their water.
To keep the cascading water out of their house the homeowners of 625 South Main St., placed pool noodles next to low points on the sidewalk in front of their home.
Firefighters checked on homes to make sure that water didn't get into the homes.