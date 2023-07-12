FOXBORO — The public works department repaired a water main break Tuesday on Route 140 near Fisher Street.
FOXBORO — The public works department repaired a water main break Tuesday on Route 140 near Fisher Street.
Department workers were able to isolate the leak and restore service to some customers before repairs were completed.
The leak occurred between Fisher Street and Forbes Boulevard.
No other information, such as the number of customers affected, was available.
Police said the break affected water flow issues to a majority of the town, even for residents miles from the intersection.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
