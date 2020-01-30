MANSFIELD -- Pine Street was closed for several hours Thursday between Williams and West streets due to a water main break, according to police.
Drivers can access Robinson Court by Williams Street.
The break was reported around 3 p.m.
Water department workers are expected to have repairs completed by 9 p.m., according to police.
