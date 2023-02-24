WRENTHAM — All homes and businesses served by town water will be getting new meters to measure usage.
“The Town of Wrentham will be implementing a town-wide upgrade to the water metering system as part of a continuing effort to improve its water service,” town officials said.
Starting in March, all water users are slated to receive a letter in the mail outlining the program and instructions for scheduling water meter replacement.
The mandatory upgrade includes the installation of a new water meter and reading device at homes and businesses by the installation contractor, Hydro Utilities of Westford.
There will be no additional cost for a standard installation.
“This upgrade is part of our continuing effort to improve our water service to residents,” Town Administrator Kevin Sweet said. “Upgrades like this allow us to properly see the town’s water usage and give us more transparency when it comes to the town’s water needs.”
Upon receiving the notification letter, water users are asked to schedule their meter replacement within two weeks. All tenants or renters are asked to pass the letter on to the building owner.
To schedule an appointment, visit www.wrenthammeters.com and enter the work order number and service number supplied in the letter to log in.
Or call Hydro Utilities toll-free at 1-866-983-8080 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays.
Appointments are available 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Installation time is roughly 30 minutes.
The installer must enter the home or business to complete the installation. An adult (18 years old minimum) must be present for the entire time of installation and be able to sign a form to verify the water meter change out.
The area around the water meter (minimum 5-foot radius) must be accessible to the installer.
For health and safety reasons, whenever possible, installers will access the water meter without passing through living spaces by utilizing bulkheads and exterior cellar doors.
All Hydro Utilities employees will have a photo ID badge and drive clearly marked vehicles. Do not allow any stranger into your home without a photo ID badge and clearly marked vehicle. Call Hydro Utilities to verify your appointment if you have any doubts.
The water metering system upgrade project went out to bid in August 2022. It was awarded to Ti-Sales of Sudbury, which has contracted Hydro Utilities to do the scheduling and replacement of the water meters.