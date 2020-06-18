NORTH ATTLEBORO — Tammy Schriever arrived home from her job at a designated coronavirus hospital in Boston early Thursday morning to find there was no water.
There was no water to shower with.
There was no water to even wash her hands.
Schriever and other residents in the North Attleboro neighborhood serviced by the private Kings Grant Water Co. said water was out for the entire day Thursday — only returning in the early evening after they say owner John Brady dismissed their concerns.
“When you call him, there has been no real timeline for a resolution,” Tara Wildt on Lincolnshire Drive said before the water was restored. “He just says he needs a new water pump and that takes awhile, and then laughs.”
A message on Brady’s website Thursday morning said testing indicated an electrical issue with the supply.
The company did not return a phone call Thursday night, but an updated message at 6:14 p.m. on the website said water had been restored.
The neighborhood, a stretch of 155 houses along Mendon Road and Montclair Drive, has had trouble with their water supplier before, including a four-day water outage in 2017 after a water main break.
“I’m pretty frustrated,” Wildt said. “It seems either he’s negligent or not willing to invest in what we need to keep going, and then when something does happen, we don’t know how long it’s going to take to fix.
“It feels a little like we’re being held hostage. We don’t have access to town water. We don’t have any other options.”
The town’s public works director, Mark Hollowell, said he was aware of the issue but that Brady did not request the town’s assistance.
Hollowell said there has always been a standing offer of help if the company needs to temporarily connect to the town’s water supply during an outage.
Another resident on Longview Drive said water issues are yearly and consistent.
“There is supposed to be a back-up system in place so this doesn’t happen, except he never installed it,” Sean Graney said. “Every house pays hundreds of dollars per year, which gives him at least $30,000 total. Where does the money go because it isn’t used to maintain or upgrade the system. We need help.
“My six-person family (including a 2-week-old baby) and other families need help. We need this man in the spotlight to either get the systems he owes us or give up his ‘cash cow’ and tie us into city water.”
On Montclair Drive, Schriever said the outage during a pandemic was disgusting and dangerous.
“How long is it going to take this time? Another four days?” she asked.
