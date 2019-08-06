ATTLEBORO — Brennan Middle School was forced to close Tuesday as a broken valve forced officials to shut off the water.
Assistant Water Superintendent Greg O’Brien said water service to the school was halted for a time Monday because of nearby construction on new new high school.
The Rome Boulevard and Rathbun Willard Drive areas had a water shutoff too, just for the day, and the city had issued notices of the shutdown.
O’Brien said service was restored late in the afternoon.
But Principal Fred Souza said that when the water was restored it blew a valve in the school and the water in the school had to be turned off again.
Students in a summer program arrived Tuesday morning only to be sent home.
