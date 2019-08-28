NORTON — Residents appear willing to pay for higher water charges as long as they get clean water.
About 75 residents turned out Tuesday night at the library for a public hearing on planned new water rates that haven’t increased since 2015.
The annual cost for an average customer using 12,000 cubic feet of water of $672 is projected to shoot up to $707 next calendar year. That compares to a 2017 state average of $595, and average of $690 in Mansfield and $1,082 in Foxboro that year.
The new rates will kick in for billing beginning after Jan. 1, 2020 — the third quarter.
The minimum quarterly water charge will jump from $35 to $43.75, with the quarterly charge for up to 400 cubic feet of water going from $28 to $35. The rate for 500 to 2,000 cubic feet and above 2,000 cubic feet will remain at $3.37 and $5.25 per 100 cubic feet respectively. Also, the capital charge to pay for infrastructure projects will remain at 25 percent of the water charge.
The water and sewer department’s consultant, Weston and Sampson of Peabody, has developed a five-year schedule for water rates, which calls for rates rising about 10 percent each year.
“We analyze them every year” and they may not increase so much, Grant said.
The minimum water charge will climb to $57.75 for 2021, with up to 400 cubic feet costing $46.20, 500 to 2,000 cubic feet $3.71 per 100 cubic feet, and above 2,000 cubic feet $5.78 per 100 cubic feet.
“Other users were really carrying lower users,” water and sewer commissioner Luke Grant said. “It wasn’t fair.”
The rates are rising partly to help pay for a new $10.5 million long-awaited water treatment plant that officials promise should go a long way to bringing better water.
The plant is being paid for over 20 years with the help of a low-interest state loan, and the cost is being spread out over the water system’s 5,831 customers. The annual debt payment for the plant is estimated at about $660,000, with initial payments coming due — a main reason commissioners held off raising rates the past several years.
Water officials still are hoping the water treatment plant comes on-line this fall, but they acknowledge it is going to require several required and pending steps to be completed.
“Everything has to fall in place,” Water Superintendent Frank Fournier said.
It very well could open in December but possibly after the first of the year.
More time is needed to clean wells, test water and bring on and train personnel to operate the plant, officials say.
“We’re inching along on all fronts,” Grant said.
“People aren’t willing to pay for bad water,” Town Moderator Bill Gouveia said.
A Cottage Street resident called her water “terrible.”
“The water is going to get a lot better once this plant is turned on,” Grant said.
The town’s water system is antiquated in many respects, with some of the 119 miles of pipes dating back to 1906.
It is a main reason the water department is spending about $2 million a year on new infrastructure.
Recent and current water main projects include $1.1 million for Reservoir Street, $520,000 for East Main and Holmes streets, and $2.7 million for Pine Street.
The water system has five wells that were installed from 1972 to 2009, three of which will be served by the treatment plant that is designed to handle 2.5 million gallons a day. Daily use averages 1.7 million. The system also has two elevated storage tanks, with the Cottage Street tank being considered for replacement at about $1.5 million as opposed to repair that would cost about half that.
Other upcoming projects include $700,000 for a water main on East Main Street (Route 123) that is scheduled to soon be reconstructed by the state and $2.1 million for satellite wells.
Gouveia and other residents questioned if the rates weren’t going up enough to pay for all the projects and that a steep rate hike would be coming down.
The financial impact of water projects is being reduced with the use of some of $2 million in reserves and old debt coming off the books, water officials explained.
