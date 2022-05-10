There’s no drought in sight, but Attleboro area communities have already implemented seasonal outdoor water restrictions to prepare for the usual high water-demand summer.
Here’s a roundup of restrictions, some revised from last year:
ATTLEBORO
All non-essential outdoor water use is prohibited between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. seven days per week.
Water uses considered non-essential include irrigation of lawns via sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems, filling swimming pools, washing vehicles except in a commercial car wash or as necessary for operator safety, and washing exterior building surfaces/parking lots/driveways or sidewalks except as necessary to apply surface treatments such as paint, preservatives, stucco, pavement or cement.
Water uses that are considered essential and are allowed between the hours listed above include include irrigation of gardens, flowers and ornamental plants by means of a handheld hose or drip irrigation systems, irrigation of lawns by means of a handheld hose, for health or safety reasons, for the production of food and fiber, and for the maintenance of livestock.
Also, watering is allowed to meet the core functions of a business such as irrigation by golf courses or irrigation by plant nurseries.
Violators will be fined according to city ordinance.
Weather and reservoir levels may dictate more stringent restrictions.
“We are mandated through the state to institute restrictions annually going forward,” for May through September, Water Superintendent Kourtney Allen said.
That’s due to requirements listed in the Water Management Act Permit issued in May 2021 by MassDEP for water withdrawals in the Taunton River Basin.
NORTH ATTLEBORO
North Attleboro Water Department has issued a mandatory non-essential water use restriction that began May 1 and will last through Sept. 30.
Odd-numbered addresses are allowed to use non-essential outdoor water only before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m. Tuesdays.
Even-numbered addresses are allowed only before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
The following uses may be allowed when mandatory restrictions are in place: irrigation to establish a new lawn and new plantings, irrigation of public parks and recreational fields by means of automatic sprinklers outside the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and watering lawns, gardens, flowers and ornamental plants by means of a handheld hose.
Violating the restrictions may result in penalties: First offense, reminder notice; second offense, written warning; third offense, $50 fine; and fourth offense, $100 fine and daily for each additional offense.
The water restrictions are also to comply with the town’s water withdrawal permit from the state.
FOXBORO
There are no seasonal or temporary restrictions.
Year-round, watering with sprinklers is permitted as follows:
For odd-numbered homes, from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays.
For even-numbered homes, from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays.
Year-round watering with handheld hoses is allowed every day before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m.
“At this time the Foxboro Water Department is in very good shape in relation to the supply and demands on our water system,” Water Superintendent Robert Worthley said in an email. “I do not anticipate any changes, however the Drought Management Task Force could in the future declare an elevated drought in our region, resulting in Foxboro reducing the number of days per week that watering is allowed.
“An important point that I have had a hard time explaining to the public is, for the most part, the watering restrictions have very little to do with the amount of supply, but are imposed on the Foxboro Water Department through what is known as our Water Management Act Permit” from the state, Worthley said.
The restrictions have to be implemented by May 1.
MANSFIELD
From May to Sept. 30, the town has outdoor water use restrictions.
The mandatory Phase I restrictions are:
Lawn and garden watering is permitted on odd/even days based on house number, between the hours of 5 to 9 a.m. and 5 to 9 p.m.
Watering by handheld hose is permitted anytime.
NORFOLK
The town’s mandatory outdoor water use restrictions remain in effect per town bylaw.
To ensure adequate water tank levels and pressure for public health and fire protection, only handheld hoses are allowed. No automatic sprinklers and pool filling is permitted.
Penalties are $50 for first offense, and $100 for each subsequent violation.
“I do not anticipate any changes to this in the near future,” DPW Director Blair Crane said.
“Daily demand has started to rise slightly as is the norm for this time of year,” Crane said. “We hope that all water users in the Town of Norfolk will help with water conservation measures in order to preserve and protect our vital resource.”
NORTON
The town has a permanent outdoor water restriction in place.
“We do not allow any automatic type water sprinklers or irrigation systems to be connected to the municipal water system,” Water and Sewer Superintendent Francis Fournier said in an email. “We only allow handheld watering. “
New water system improvements have helped the local water situation.
“Norton is in a much better position now that we our using one of our two new wells, even though it is on a temporary approval from Mass DEP while we wait on parts for the permanent construction to be completed at both locations,” Fournier said.
“It has been common practice during our summer months, which are also our peak demand times, that we would ask residents to conserve water,” Fournier said. “This lessens the burden on the wells and the water treatment facility.
“If a well or tank is offline due to an unforeseen event during high demand or we are experiencing drought conditions, then we may implement an outdoor water ban and enforce our restrictions fining residents who do not comply,” Fournier added.
PLAINVILLE
“We have backed off on the water restrictions” for now, Public Works Director Dennis Morton said in an email, referring to households being prohibited from using outdoor water on certain days depending on their address. “We monitor the drought conditions regularly.
“We have just cleaned and surged all of our wells at Turnpike Lake treatment facility,” Morton said. “We are in OK shape going into spring and early summer. We also should have a new satellite well coming online which will help with the well production lost with the older wells.”
The town had to shut down two aging wells last year.
SEEKONK
Effective May 1 to Sept. 30, the Seekonk Water District has implemented Phase 2 of their Water Management Program.
The policy makes it mandatory for all water users to limit outdoor watering to odd-numbered days for odd-numbered addresses, and even-numbered days for even-numbered addresses.
WRENTHAM
The town is at Stage 2 of its water policy where outside water use is allowed only between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. That is in effect through the end of September.
“Currently we are not seeing peak demands. However, we did have a small electrical fire at one of our wells and it is out of service for repairs,” Public Works Director Michael Lavin said. “If we see demand begin to spike we will have to move to the next stage” which only permits watering on residents’ trash days.”