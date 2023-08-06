It was their son Jonathan’s death in a drowning incident that prompted Attleboro residents William E. Stout Jr. and Tiana M. Stout, bishop and pastor, respectively, at Living Word of Life Ministries, to start thinking about how to promote water safety in their community.

Jonathan drowned in the Quaddick Reservoir in Connecticut in 2019. He was just 19.

