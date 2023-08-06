It was their son Jonathan’s death in a drowning incident that prompted Attleboro residents William E. Stout Jr. and Tiana M. Stout, bishop and pastor, respectively, at Living Word of Life Ministries, to start thinking about how to promote water safety in their community.
Jonathan drowned in the Quaddick Reservoir in Connecticut in 2019. He was just 19.
Following his death, the Stouts connected with the Attleboro YMCA about setting up a water safety program in his honor.
Jonathan, a 2017 Attleboro High School graduate, was an active member of the Y, frequently making use of its basketball courts and weight room.
Through their ministry’s covenant partnership network, the Stouts were able to collaborate with the Y to raise funds for the Jonathan Stout Safety Around Water Program, which provides free youth swim lessons.
A fundraiser was held Saturday in Attleboro to remember Jonathan, with proceeds going toward the Y program and his family’s church ministries.
In addition to those classes, the program also provides for free lifeguard instruction and certification for teens, provided that they work at the Y afterward.
“Our son Jonathan, he loves children, he loves to help. When he was here on Earth, that’s what he loved to do,” said Jonathan’s mother, Tiana.
“We wanted our son’s legacy to continue to help people,” his father said.
The program began in 2019 but had to take a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. It restarted in 2021, thanks in part to efforts made by Andrea Champagne, who became executive director at the Attleboro Y branch that year.
Swim lessons are typically held as four-day sessions with about two hours of instruction per day, often during school vacation weeks. More than 50 students have learned to swim through those sessions, Champagne said.
But that number does not include the hundreds of Attleboro second graders who have benefited from funds raised through the program.
Every second grader attending an Attleboro public school is eligible to have free swim time at the Y as part of their regular school day.
For the more than 50% of Attleboro second graders who start out at a non-swimmer or beginner level, some of the money needed to pay for their instruction comes from the Jonathan Stout program.
For those kids who have learned to swim through the program, the impact is profound.
“The kids are so proud of what they have accomplished,” Champagne said.
“We’re blown away,” William Stout said.
The Stouts have remained active in the program, continuing to raise money for the program and attending graduations held at the end of each session.
The second-grader swim instruction program will resume in September. There are currently no four-day swim sessions scheduled through the program. But individuals facing a pressing need may be able to participate in their regular swim instruction classes with financial assistance through the program, Champagne said.
Donate to the Jonathan Stout Safety Around Water Program by following the “Donate” link at the Y’s website, attleboroymca.org/support-the-y/donate, and putting “Jonathan Stout Safety Around Water” in the Notes section.
Have an interesting bit of news you’d like to see mentioned in the Along the Way column? Email it to Natasha Connolly at news@thesunchronicle.com.