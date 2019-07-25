A Haverhill water supplier has installed a charcoal filtering system after the state put out an advisory cautioning pregnant women, women who are breastfeeding, and infants to not drink the water because of the presence of a chemical.
The chemical, Polyfluoroalkyl Substances, or PFAS, is ubiquitous, according to the state Department of Public Health, because it has so many uses.
The state said Spring Hill Farm water did not exceed recommended levels, but women and infants should avoid it as a precaution.
The department also said Spring Hill has been cooperative and acted quickly to install the charcoal filtering system.
The water already on the shelves of stores was not recalled. It is sold under several brand names at places such as Stop & Shop, CVS and Whole Foods.
The chemical was found during testing by a New Hampshire environmental agency, although it was not found in all samples.
Stop & Shop is working with Spring Hill and has also “engaged with a number of our suppliers on this issue,” spokeswoman Jennifer Brogan said.
“Spring Hill installed additional filters on July 22 to mitigate this situation and is conducting further testing to verify PFAS levels going forward,” she said. “We can confirm that Stop & Stop Acadia Spring Water sourced from Spring Hill is limited to 1 and 2.5 gallon sizes. All other Acadia Spring Water products sold at Stop & Shop are derived from other sources.”
The brands with Spring Hill water are: 365 Spring Water at Whole Foods, Acadia Spring Water at Stop and Shop, Best Yet Spring Water at convenience stores, Cumberland Farms Spring Water, IGA Spring Water at various markets, Ice Canyon Spring Water at CVS, Food Club Spring Water, and Market Basket Spring Water, Natures Pride Spring Water at Garelick Farms, Oakhurst Spring Water at various markets, Roche Brothers Spring Water, Shaw’s Spring Water, Spring Hill Spring Water at various markets, Golden Flow Spring Water, Hy-Top Spring Water, Native Brands Spring Water, and Pride Pure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.