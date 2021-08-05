MANSFIELD -- The town lost roughly a quarter of its water supply this week due to a water main break.
The break occurred Tuesday night into Wednesday at a commercial property.
Water crews located the break at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, and the leak has been fixed.
"We lost over 1 million gallons of water," Town Manager Kevin Dumas informed select board members at their meeting Wednesday night, noting about a quarter of the water supply was lost in just a few hours.
Mansfield uses about 4 million gallons on a typical summer day.
"We are refilling tanks and will be back at full capacity," Dumas said.
The town manager praised town employees who pitched in.
"It took a tremendous amount of effort" to resolve, Dumas said. "It really took a team effort."
Water customers had been warned by the town they may experience temporary water discoloration or air in the water line.
"Should this occur, please run water until color appears clear. As a precaution to protect laundry, check water color before adding fabrics," water officials said.
For additional questions or concerns, residents are advised to call the Mansfield Water Division at 508-261-7376.
