MANSFIELD -- Water service will be turned off at 8 a.m. Wednesday to a section of School Street for the replacement of two water valves, officials say.
Estimated time for water to be off is five to six hours. Work is scheduled to continue from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, but no homes or hydrants will be out of water service that day.
Due to changing direction of water flow during construction, customers may experience temporary water discoloration. Should this occur, they are advised to run the water until the color clears. As a precaution to protect laundry, check washers to make sure water color is clear before adding clothes.
For questions or concerns, contact the Mansfield Water Division at 508-261-7376.
