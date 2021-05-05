ATTLEBORO — Reservoirs in the city are “full or spilling,” according to Water Superintendent Kourtney Wunschel, but a water management permit issued by the state Department of Environmental Protection requires the city to put restrictions in place nonetheless.
“This is a new requirement because we were just issued a new Water Management Act permit from MassDEP for the Taunton Basin (Wading River plant),” Wunschel said Wednesday. “This isn’t something unique to Attleboro. Other communities that are being issued permits in our region all have similar requirements. They are basically doing this for watershed resiliency.”
The restrictions are effective immediately, will remain in place until Sept. 30 and will be in effect for the same time period every year from now on.
Under the permit, all “non-essential” water use is prohibited between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Water uses considered non-essential include watering lawns with sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems, filling swimming pools and washing cars and trucks.
Water uses that are considered “essential” include watering gardens, flowers and ornamental plants by hand-held hose or drip irrigation system, and watering lawns by hand-held hose.
For a more detailed list go to http://www.cityofattleboro.us/DocumentCenter/View/5383/Water-Restrictions.
Should weather and reservoirs dictate more stringent restrictions on water use, other notifications will follow, Wunschel said.
For questions regarding the restrictions, contact the Water Department at 774-203-1850 or water1@cityofattleboro.us
Violators will be fined according to City Ordinance 16-12.24.
It calls for a $25 fine for the first offense, $50 for the second offense and $200 for each additional offense.
