Water Worries: Months of below-average rainfall have led to a severe drought. As a result, Attleboro-area communities have instituted water restrictions and even bans, which have led to citations and fines. And, with little relief in sight, local officials say the crackdown may get even stricter.

Neighbors ratting out neighbors for violating outdoor water restrictions, officers forced to become the water police, and local officials crossing their fingers they will be able to supply enough essential water for residents.

These are tough, serious times, and we’re not talking only of COVID and economic woes anymore.

