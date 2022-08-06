Water Worries: Months of below-average rainfall leading to severe drought, restrictions

Neighbors ratting out neighbors for violating outdoor water restrictions, officers forced to become the water police, and local officials crossing their fingers they will be able to supply enough essential water for residents.
These are tough, serious times, and we’re not talking only of COVID and economic woes anymore.
The region is suffering from an intense drought that is having visible impacts, from brown lawns to trees and plants that are already losing their leaves with fall many weeks away.
Wildlife is being spotted in places it usually isn’t as the creatures, from deer to foxes, search out water anywhere they can find it.
Water restrictions are urgently needed, area water officials emphasize, to not only ensure there is enough drinking water but to make sure firefighters have enough water supply to extinguish a blaze.
They are key the reasons Attleboro officials decided that starting Saturday there should be no nonessential outdoor water use by city water customers.
That includes lawn watering by sprinklers or handheld hose — the latter had previously been allowed outside the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Permitted uses include hand watering of vegetable gardens, watering of livestock and water use essential to businesses.
Residents and businesses are also encouraged to cut back on indoor water use as much as possible.
It’s not helping we are in the middle of the second heat wave of the summer, with the thermometer topping 90 degrees for days on end.
The National Weather Service Thursday warned of severe drought conditions in eastern Massachusetts and throughout most of coastal New England. Many communities next door in Rhode Island have also put restrictions and bans in place.
For this area, state environmental officials in early July declared a significant drought, while the U.S. Drought Monitor is classifying the region as being in a severe drought.
That shouldn’t come as a surprise as July saw less than 2 inches of rain for a month that usually gets double that, Attleboro Water Department records show.
The last significant rain was just under an inch in early July. Since then, the biggest one-day total has been less than one-third of an inch the middle of last month.
Quite a contrast from last July that had a record 10 inches for the month and no lawn watering was needed.
But this summer’s rainfall deficit can’t be pinned on only a dry July.
Attleboro
Attleboro is 8 inches below the usual rainfall by this time of year, city water officials say.
June had average rain — about 4 inches, but that followed a May that also experienced a lack of rain. That month only had a little over an inch and typically gets about 4 inches. Even April rain totals were down about an inch.
Attleboro officials also decided to intensify their restrictions as they anticipate the state as soon as Monday will declare the region in a critical drought. The only higher level is an emergency drought on the drought scale.
Mayor Paul Heroux weeks ago declared the city was in a water crisis.
Attleboro’s reservoirs, city Water Superintendent Kourtney Allen said, are all lower than normal for the end of July, mostly by a few to six inches.
“The major concern is that Hoppin Hill is pretty much empty and there has been no rain to refill it,” Allen said of the reservoir in North Attleboro that is a main source for filling Manchester Reservoir every spring.
While the main city reservoir is fine for now, its water must be preserved, she said.
“The last time we saw conditions like this was in 2016,” Allen said.
As for the outdoor water restrictions, the city in July averaged using 6 million gallons a day and usually that runs about 6.5 million.
“Compliance,” she said “is still sporadic at best.”
City police have been given the duty of enforcing the water restrictions as they are out and about in the night time and early morning hours when most violations are taking place.
From July 12 to Aug. 2, there had been about 75 warnings handed out and a few citations for those who continued to flout the restrictions, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said.
There have been a few businesses, an apartment complex and even some churches that have violated the rules, but most have been homes and involved sprinklers, though one home was found to be filling a pool.
“We are now seeing an uptick in repeat violations at the same locations,” Heagney said.
Violators will be fined $25 for the first offense, $50 for the second offense and $200 for each additional offense.
“We are seeing that a majority of the water ban violations occur during the early morning hours” of 3 to 7 a.m., Heagney said by email. “Many times these are automatic sprinklers systems. During this time of day, there are less calls for service; therefore, our officers can attribute more time to patrol and monitor the water ban violations.
“We have been extremely reasonable ... We have taken a measured approach with enforcement of the water ban; however the water supply situation is becoming critical,” Heagney said. “A zero-tolerance enforcement campaign will soon be launched if there are increasing repeat offender locations.”
Residents have to pitch in, city officials stress.
“We need to have a team attitude if our community is going to prevail through this water ban,” Heagney said. “We need to conserve water as a team. We need a community wide commitment.”
City resident Kim Forget also wants residents to do their part.
“I love a green lawn,” Forget wrote in a letter published this week in The Sun Chronicle. “When we can’t fill up a kiddy pool or a watering can, it must be bad. More importantly, if there is no water to drink, or my home catches on fire, I want water coming out of the hydrant.”
Neighbors have been reporting perceived violations of the water restrictions, but some businesses, such as Atlantic Golf on Newport Avenue (Route 1A) that have been observed watering overnight, are allowed to do so because they have a private well.
North Attleboro
Over in North Attleboro, Public Works Director Mark Hollowell says he hasn’t seen a drastic drop in consumption since the town’s odd-even water restrictions went into effect May 1, but he hasn’t observed an increase either.
Residents with odd-numbered addresses are allowed to use non-essential outdoor water only before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m. Tuesdays. Even-numbered addresses are allowed only before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
Non-essential water use includes irrigation of lawns and washing vehicles. Uses allowed are irrigation to establish a new lawn and new plantings, irrigation of public parks and recreational fields by automatic sprinklers outside the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and watering lawns, gardens, flowers and ornamental plants with a handheld hose.
First offense calls for a reminder notice; second offense, written warning; and third offense, $50 fine.
The town has yet to fine any violators, Hollowell said, although a computerized system can keep track of everyone’s water use.
“We read everyone’s devices every day,” he said, adding of sprinklers, “If someone is using it more than one or two times per week, we’ll know.”
“If we come across someone or see someone in the field, we flyer them” with a notice reminding them of water restrictions, Hollowell said. “The first step is education.
“Your lawn does not need to be watered every day,” Hollowell said, unless you are establishing a new lawn. “I take a product out of the ground, filter it, treat it, test it, put it in pipes and you dump it on your lawn?”
Police Chief Richard McQuade said the department has received no complaints about water use.
At current daily usage levels of 4 1/2 to 5 1/2 million gallons, the town’s wells and pumps get to rest during off-peak hours.
“We have had years where we were pumping six million gallons per day,” Hollowell said.
The town has had to take one of its nine wells off line. The Adamsdale well, shutdown last year due to levels of PFAS chemicals beyond what the state allows, and which can supply a million gallons per day, is being reconstructed and should be back in production by fall. “Having it off line is a detriment to us,” Hollowell said.
But that has also meant a drop in water consumption. More people are drinking bottled water or filling up at a facility the department established at its Whiting Street headquarters.
Plainville
Plainville officials have joined Attleboro in intensifying their water restrictions by banning outdoor watering starting Monday.
The move comes about “due to the elevated temperatures and future forecasts predicting little to no meaningful precipitation,” officials said. “It is critical to practice good water conservation to ensure its availability, especially in times of drought.”
Norton
Norton Water and Sewer Superintendent Francis Fournier reminds residents the town has year-round restrictions.
“Norton does not allow any automatic type irrigation or lawn sprinkler systems to be connected to the municipal water system, we do allow hand held hoses to be used at any time,” Fournier said by email. “Having this permanent water use restriction in place helps Norton continuously conserve water.”
The majority of Norton’s water comes from the Canoe River aquifer, which is a stressed source, and as part of the town’s water withdrawal permit from the state, the restrictions have to be in place.
Each summer electronic sign boards are placed around town reminding residents to limit outdoor water use. This year the drought message has been added.
“For the most part residents are complying and have given up on the idea of a green lawn for now,” Fournier said. “There has been some false information given to a few new homeowners in town from the builders that new homes are allowed to water the new lawns as much as they want for up to a year. If we come across a repeat violator fines will be written and handed out.”
First offense is a $150 fine, second offense $300, and third offense $300 fine and termination of water service.
“We will remain vigilant and if necessary we will remove the option of being able to perform hand held watering,” Fournier said.
Schools
Wheaton College in town is adhering to the local mandate and its own policies.
“As we continue to take care of the grounds at Wheaton during these extremely hot and dry days, we are making sure that we are compliant with the Town of Norton regulations,” John Sullivan, assistant vice president of business services and physical plant, said by email.
“The drought is taxing our grounds resources as care of plantings takes increased time, during a period where we are preparing for the return of our student body,” Sullivan said. “Wheaton College’s irrigation systems are tied to the college’s private wells and are only used in select areas and at select times. We water flower baskets and planters by hand using tanks, and with new tree plantings by using bagged water systems, which we refill with tanks.
“We have also been actively managing the pond on campus to ensure its health, while continuing other sustainable programs on campus for water conservation” such as using low-flow fixtures, Sullivan added.
Over at the Lincoln School, a private all-girls school on Providence’s East Side with large rambling lawns, sprinklers have been running nightly at it’s main, expansive front lawn, drawing attention of passersby heading to the city’s famed Blackstone Boulevard.
But Leonard Estrella, director of facilities at the school — a school he says has implemented a number of climate-friendly initiatives including adding solar panels and a new “green” addition, is well aware of the situation.
A decaying, 100-plus-year-old beech tree had to be taken down recently and new plantings, including a garden of native plants and three oak trees, were put in, as well as new sod along the lawn area, he said.
“Unfortunately, it all happened at the worse time,” Estrella said, “just as July turned worse and the drought began. We have shut off our sprinklers elsewhere on campus but we don’t want to lose the trees and new plantings.”
The trees have been wrapped in water-saving bags to lessen the time the watering is needed.
Estrella said they are monitoring the situation daily to ensure that only the minimum amount of water needed to keep the fresh plantings healthy, is used.
Providence, though also in a severe drought ranking, has yet to impose restrictions.
Foxboro
In Foxboro, year-round, watering with sprinklers is permitted as follows: For odd-numbered homes, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays. For even-numbered homes, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays.
Watering with handheld hoses is allowed every day before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m.
Non-essential outdoor water use is prohibited between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
“There is always some confusion to water restrictions, however if the public adheres to the current restrictions, there should not be a need to make them more severe,” Water and Sewer Superintendent Robert Worthley said.
The water department, by state permit, has a limit of 3.19 million gallons per day, and in July averaged just under 2 million. The year-to-date average is 1.79 million.
“There are steps we must take if the average for the calendar year exceeds 2.1 million gallons per day, but with water use expected to fall off around Labor Day, mathematically we should be fine,” Worthley said.
Norfolk
Norfolk for years has prohibited using town water for sprinklers or filling pools — only handheld watering is allowed.
An acknowledgement that even private wells tap the same aquifers as town wells, residents with private wells are encouraged to follow the same restrictions.
Bans and restrictions help
According to Vandana Rao, the director of water policy for the state’s Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs that issues the drought declarations, local watering restrictions “have a huge impact on water supply.”
While limits vary from community to community, Rao said “Restrictions on non-essential water use go a long way to stabilize the water supply.”
That goes not only for drinking water, she said, but also to ensure enough water supply and pressure for firefighters.
“We are already seeing wildfires across the Commonwealth exacerbated by drought conditions,” Rao said.
Often fire departments have to draw from streams and ponds to battle those blazes, resources that are already running dry.
Maintaining water restrictions through the drought is vital, Rao contends.
“We don’t know how long it’s going to last. It could get more severe,” she said.
The state’s drought task force is scheduled to meet Monday, she said, and could raise the level of drought severity in some areas, depending on the data.
The drought levels set a minimum for restrictions local authorities can impose, depending on local conditions.
“If they want to do something more, that’s their prerogitive,” Rao said.
Property owners using well water to keep landscapes green don’t get off scot free, Rao said, although the state has no regulations for private wells. But they all draw from the same water table as municipal sources.
“We are also hearing reports of private wells drying up,” Rao said. The state has a standard of 65 gallons per person, per day. If well users stay below that, it can help avoid that result.
Rao said people need to be mindful about their water use. “Please heed the water restrictions your community is asking of you,” Rao said.