NORTH ATTLEBORO — A local congregation plans to hand out some 500 food parcels to families in need this Saturday at its local and Norwood locations.
Waters Church, a non-denominational evangelical congregation that’s had a presence in North Attleboro for some 15 years, ran a drive-through food distribution at its Woonsocket campus last week.
Some 240 families showed up to receive food and grocery items.
“It went so well,” church spokesman Brent Trethewey, said, “that we decided to do it at the North Attleboro and Norwood campuses this Saturday.”
The drive-through pantry will be from 9 a.m. to noon at the church campuses at 57 John Deitch Square in North Attleboro and on Route 1A at the Norwood-Walpole line. The distribution will be promoted on the church website and social media, as well, Trethewey said.
The church is asking potential recipients to preregister at waterschurch.org/events so organizers will have an idea of how many people to expect.
The goal is to distribute 250 parcels, including nonperishable grocery items, at each location.
Otherwise, Trethewey said, the program is free and has no other restrictions. The church has had a food pantry for some time, he noted, with donations — both of food items and money — largely coming from members of the congregation.
“We are here for the community,” Trethewey said. “The mission of the gospel of Jesus Christ is to give and that’s what we are doing in response to the crisis and challenge we are going through.”
The church’s helpline and food pantry includes all kinds of food and home items such as diapers and baby formula, Shane Parsons, executive pastor, said in a statement.
“Anyone who is in need can call us for help at 508-695-1300 or submit requests at WatersChurch.tv.” he said. “We want to continue to serve our community and let everyone know that they don’t have to be afraid, that we are here for them.”
