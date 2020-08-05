FOXBORO — Waxy’s restaurant chain has to pay $125,000, including restitution to workers and penalties, to resolve allegations it violated state labor law and retaliated against employees, the state Attorney General’s office announced.
Waxy’s had locations in Foxboro, Brookline, Woburn, Kingston, and currently has one in Lexington.
Waxy O’Connor’s Irish Pub in Foxboro was ordered closed for health code violations following a Dec. 26, 2018, inspection, then decided not to invest any more money to address the deficiencies and reopen.
Conrad’s Restaurant subsequently opened at the Chestnut Green plaza on Main Street where Waxy’s had been located.
Waxy’s chain violated Massachusetts Wage and Hour Law, including retaliating against workers who tried to asset their rights under state law, the AG’s office said.
The office issued 12 citations to Modern Irish Pub, doing business as Waxy’s, including its owners and managers Paul McKenna and Ashok Patel, and Jamsan Hotel Management Inc., a hotel management company that acted as a joint employer.
The AG’s Office cited Waxy’s operators for failure to pay minimum wage, provide earned sick time to employees, provide workers suitable paystubs, pay workers on time, and to provide certain payroll records to the investigators, as well as for retaliation against workers.
The AG’s Office began investigating Waxy’s after receiving complaints from employees alleging their paychecks frequently bounced. After a review of the employers’ records and interviews with employees, investigators found McKenna, Patel and Jamsan Hotel Management repeatedly bounced employee checks and paid workers beyond the statutorily required six-day period for timely payment of wages as far back as 2015.
The investigation also revealed the employers denied workers earned sick time, failed to pay the difference when employees’ tips and service rate pay did not bring them to the required minimum wage, and retaliated against certain employees who complained about the untimely payment of wages by removing those employees from the schedule permanently.
The AG’s Fair Labor Division is responsible for enforcing state laws regulating the payment of wages, minimum wage, overtime, and earned sick time laws. Under state law, workers must be paid all wages they are owed within six days of the end of the pay period. State law also prohibits an employer from punishing, discriminating against, or harming a worker in any way for trying to enforce their wage and hour rights.
Workers who believe that their rights have been violated are encouraged to file a complaint at www.mass.gov/ago/fairlabor.
For information about the state’s wage and hour laws, workers may call the AG’s Fair Labor Hotline at 617-727-3465 or go to the AG’s Workplace Rights website www.mass.gov/ago/fairlabor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.