After two years of social distancing and virtual events because of the COVID-19 pandemic, local residents were in the mood to party this year and local event venues have been happy to have them.
“We had our best year yet in 2022,” said Juliana Lorusso, director at Lake Pearl Wrentham, a popular event facility. “We saw a huge demand after the pandemic.”
Lorusso says the facility hosted several holiday parties, hosting events — weddings, baby and bridal showers, meetings — with as few as 20 and as many as 600 people. They’re currently booking weddings in 2023.
Christine Todaro, catering sales manager at enVision Hotel in Mansfield, said 2022 was a good year for the hotel and bookings for holiday and New Year’s events have been robust.
“We are sold out for New Year’s Eve,” she said, referencing both room bookings and event space.
Todaro said the business, which has hosted events between 30 and 500 guests, is definitely recovering from the pandemic with many bookings for 2023 as well.
“As soon as the CDC said it was okay to take your masks off and some of the restrictions were lifted then everybody started booking events left and right,” she said.
An Associated Press report noted that more than 57% of companies planned in-person holiday celebrations this year, according a survey of 252 U.S.-based companies conducted by Challenger, Gray & Christmas, a hiring firm. While that’s fewer than the 75% that threw parties in 2019, it’s a big leap from 26% in 2021 and 5% in 2020.
Excited to be with people
Josh Wolf, a team leader at Keller Williams Elite Plainville office, said he was excited to take part in the office’s holiday party, which was held at enVision, this year. It featured food and drinks, of course, along with a live band.
“Real estate is a belly-to-belly business and our agents are every day talking to people in the community anyway,” he said. “We have a very community and culture-focused agent body and they want to get together with their co-workers,” Wolf said.
Susan Marshall, a Keller Williams agent, said it felt important to be with people, talk to people and see people.
“It’s a really good time to get together and share experiences, get out, entertain and enjoy the times after a couple of years of seclusion,” she said. “I think it’s good for the health and everybody’s mental well-being. It’s exciting to see everybody in our office come together and be able to celebrate holidays together.”
Tom Lennon, the broker/owner of the Keller Williams Elite Plainville office, said he felt safe coming to the party and never worried about it at all.
“I am excited to see about 150 people turn out for our Christmas party,” he said.
Lennon said they have close to 300 real estate agents working out from their Plainville office and COVID did not slow the business down.
“We sold over 2,000 houses during 2022,” he said. “COVID might have said slow down but the real estate market spoke differently.”