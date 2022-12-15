ATTLEBORO -- Delia Hernandez experienced a range of emotions when she found out the fugitive suspect in her father’s slaying over 30 years ago was apprehended Wednesday in Guatemala.
“It is so rare to arrest someone after 31 years. We never thought this day would come,” Hernandez, 34, said during a phone interview with The Sun Chronicle Thursday from her home in Georgia.
Hernandez was only 3 when her father, Jesus Ismael Recinos Garcia, was taken from her. He was fatally stabbed on Nov. 16, 1991 outside a house at Dean and Bank streets.
Hernandez used her father's full name. Authorities released his name as Ismael Recinos Garcia. She said her father used Ismael as his first name.
Her only memory of her father, she said, was his viewing when family and friends came to pay their respects before his funeral.
His alleged killer, Mario R. Garcia, now 50 -- one of the state’s most wanted fugitives -- was apprehended at a shrimp farm in Iztapa, Guatemala, a community on the shore of the Pacific Ocean.
Garcia was living under an alias and was tracked down by the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and the U.S. Marshal’s Service, state police said.
“I’m very thankful to the Massachusetts State Police. They never lost their objective,” Hernandez said. “They never stopped their efforts in the search for my father’s killer.”
Hernandez said she wanted to personally thank the officers involved in the investigation into his slaying and those responsible for tracking Garcia down.
“Anything that would bring closure,” she said.
Hernandez said in the interview that Garcia and her father were acquaintances because they were members of the close Guatemalan community in Attleboro and worked together in a jewelry factory.
Hernandez said Garcia and her father were drinking together at a downtown Attleboro establishment earlier in the evening before getting into an argument. She said she did not know the reason for the argument but only heard speculation.
When police were called to a report of a fight, they found her father unconscious on Dean Street. He was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro where he was pronounced dead.
After the homicide, police say Garcia fled the area before they could arrest him and suspected he returned to his native Guatemala.
Garcia attempted to avoid arrest Wednesday morning in Guatemala by jumping into a body of water at the shrimp farm, according to state police.
Authorities are working on Garcia’s extradition to the United States where he is wanted on a murder warrant and an unrelated assault and battery charge.
Hernandez said her father immigrated to the United States from Guatemala around 1988 and her mother, Delia Catu, the following year.
“They wanted to try to make a better life for us,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez is the youngest of three children. She has a sister Leni Recinos-Lemus, 40, and a brother Rosvin Recinos, 38.
All have moved away from Attleboro. Her brother is a career U.S. Army officer who works at an embassy overseas.
Hernandez said her mother and other relatives still live in Attleboro. Her father was buried in Guatemala, she said.
