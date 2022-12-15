Jesus Ismael Recinos garcia

Jesus Ismael Recinos Garcia in 1991.

ATTLEBORO -- Delia Hernandez experienced a range of emotions when she found out the fugitive suspect in her father’s slaying over 30 years ago was apprehended Wednesday in Guatemala.

“It is so rare to arrest someone after 31 years. We never thought this day would come,” Hernandez, 34, said during a phone interview with The Sun Chronicle Thursday from her home in Georgia.

