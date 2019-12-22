ATTLEBORO — Weapon charges against an alleged Bloods gang member accused of selling a stolen handgun to another man have been dismissed after the key witness refused to testify at trial.
William Hancock, 32, was arrested on Aug. 15, 2018 after police raided his home at 36 Trepanier St. in South Attleboro and a house in Rhode Island, and charged him with five firearms offenses.
But prosecutors asked a judge to dismiss the case in Attleboro District Court after Jeffrey S. Sek, 21, of Attleboro, invoked his Fifth Amendment constitutional right to not incriminate himself.
Sek is serving time for robbing two teenagers in Attleboro, including one with the stolen .25 caliber handgun, in addition to other crimes, according to court records.
A judge previously threw out other evidence stemming from the raid on Hancock’s home in Attleboro after he determined there was no probable cause to issue the search warrant.
Drug and weapons charges are pending against Hancock in Providence Superior Court, which are related to the search of his home in Johnston.
No weapon was found in Attleboro, but police say they seized a loaded .357 caliber semiautomatic and drugs in Rhode Island.
