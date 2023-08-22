All the lawns are green, thanks to the torrents of rain received this summer.
But torrents of rain are not good for all — especially farmers.
All the lawns are green, thanks to the torrents of rain received this summer.
But torrents of rain are not good for all — especially farmers.
Chuck Anderson said his pumpkin crop was ruined by the rain.
“I’m not going to have a good crop because everything on the ground rotted,” he said.
Few pumpkins will be sold from Anderson’s Farm on Read Street in Attleboro this year.
“That’s farming,” he said.
But he pointed out the corn crop was good.
He sold it for $6 a dozen and reviews were good.
“Great corn as usual, now if I can learn to count out money,” John Wegiel said in a Facebook post.
Claire Vine said it was tops.
“Best corn ever,” she said on Facebook.
“It was delicious!!” Daneen Ferreira said. “Thank you. Look forward to it every year.”
Over at the Big Apple in Wrentham, Joe Silva, who does a “little of everything” on the farm, said the weather did not affect the apple crop.
“The apples are looking great,” he said, adding that “pick your own” will start after Labor Day.
Silva said the farm will continue to make the candy and caramel apples.
Meanwhile, the February and May cold snaps killed the peach and apricot crops.
“We don’t have any,” he said.
But they will be selling “sugar pumpkins” soon. Those are the smaller ones people use for painting and then they’ll get the bigger ones in September or October.
At Phantom Farms in Cumberland, Amanda Geoinas, the garden supervisor, said pick-your-own apples will start on Sept. 9.
She said the apple crop was affected by the weather.
“They are not as big as usual,” she said.
This year there will be no group tours of the farm and no wholesale sales.
Geoinas said the farm is looking to import pumpkins, but they don’t know from where yet.
A lot of the pumpkin crops were ruined, she said, adding she’s looking to order 500 pumpkins this year.
And in other places around the state things were the same, according to a story on WCVB-TV in Boston.
The story quoted Bill Fitzgerald, owner of the sixth-generation Mann Orchards in Methuen, as saying he will only have about 60 to 65 percent of his normal crop.
Record-low temperatures in February destroyed the peaches. In May, the cold weather damaged the apples.
A summer of heavy rain events that damaged the squash, sweet corn and pumpkin crops was the final blow for what has been a year to forget for farmers.
“Our pumpkin crop, the vines just didn’t grow as well,” Fitzgerald said.
Farms have had to contend with the aftermath of a severe cold snap in February, an unseasonable frost in mid-May, and heavy rains throughout June and July, The Boston Globe reported.
“This has been a challenging growing season for all crops, due to a lot of extreme weather conditions this year,” said Kate Smith, manager of C.N. Smith Farm in East Bridgewater.
“We got through the freeze on May 18 by implementing frost protection such as irrigation, orchard heaters, and wind machines. Despite all those challenges, we are fortunate enough to have a very nice and large crop of apples this year, fingers crossed,” she said.
Michael Smolak of Smolak Farms in North Andover said it was tough for a lot of crops.
“This year there were no peaches, plums, or cherries growing anywhere in New England,” Smolak said. “But we’ve got a bumper apple crop.”
Smolak Farms augments its farm stand offerings and pick-your-own apple and berry options with hayrides, animal encounters, birthday parties, and farm-to-table dinner events throughout the harvest season.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
