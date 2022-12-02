Holiday Happening Parade
Santa Claus, cruising in a slick red convertible, waves to his fans last December during Attleboro’s Holiday Happening parade. This year’s parade was postponed to Sunday due to predicted stormy weather.

 SUN CHRONICLE file photo

Windy and rainy weather forecast for Saturday has postponed some area community holiday events to Sunday.

The 11th annual Holiday Happening parade and family fun day in Attleboro will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, with the parade stepping off from Capron Park at 10.