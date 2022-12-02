Windy and rainy weather forecast for Saturday has postponed some area community holiday events to Sunday.
The 11th annual Holiday Happening parade and family fun day in Attleboro will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, with the parade stepping off from Capron Park at 10.
At the conclusion of the parade at Highland Park, there will be a family event featuring a visit from Santa, pony rides, tractor hayrides, music, holiday crafts, games, photo opportunities, pizza, cookies and hot chocolate.
Also, the third annual Holiday Wreath Creations event will take place Sunday at Capron Park in conjunction with the Holiday Happening.
A holiday event at Miller’s Family Farm in North Attleboro that was scheduled for Saturday was cancelled because of the stormy forecast.
***The Annual Tree Lighting event in Seekonk is now set for 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at town hall. Children of all ages can participate in holiday themed activities and crafts, write letters to Santa, sip hot chocolate, and enjoy other holiday treats.
At 6 p.m., there will be the countdown of the lighting of the tree, donated by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Seekonk, followed by musical entertainment and a visit from Santa arriving by fire truck to meet the children in a winter wonderland.
The festivities will include a 60-foot by 40-foot outdoor ice skating rink that will be set up by the playground from 3 to 8 p.m. One needs to bring their own skates.
Handicapped parking will be available at town hall and general parking will be located in the playground lot.
There will be overflow parking at Seekonk High School on Arcade Avenue and a shuttle service will operate.