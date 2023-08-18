A tornado touched down Friday morning in North Attleboro and Mansfield during a fierce but brief thunderstorm that felled trees and caused flash flooding throughout the area.
“There was a touchdown,” said Hayden Frank, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Norton.
An assessment team from the weather service visited the area and determined the storm that spawned a tornado in Rhode Island produced the second tornado as it crossed into Massachusetts, just over the Cumberland line in North Attleboro, the weather service said Friday night.
Many trees were snapped or uprooted on Mendon Road near the intersection of Monticello Drive. An eyewitness saw swirling debris before taking shelter in her home, weather officials said.
From there, damage was more sporadic. A home on Mary Ann Way had its third floor window blown in. There was also a number of downed or snapped trees on Lisa Drive, officials said.
“The tornado then lifted briefly before touching back down in Mansfield along Gilbert Street, where it sheared several large trees near their tops,” one of which fell on a car, weather officials said.
“The damage observed in North Attleboro and Mansfield was consistent with winds of 80 to 90 mph which is classified as EF-1,” a weak tornado, the weather service said.
North Attleboro Fire Chief Chris Coleman, who met with the assessment team, said there were several trees and branches down on streets in Lindsey Acres and further south along a 1,000-foot stretch of Mendon Road between Huntsbridge Road and Monticello Drive.
A tree branch fell on a roof of a home on Mendon Road but it didn’t cause any structural damage, Coleman said.
In Lindsey Acres, a shed, a children’s swing set and a chicken coop were damaged by trees that were felled during the high winds, Coleman said.
In Mansfield, several trees were uprooted on Gilbert Street but most of the damage was at Jordi Labs at 200 Gilbert St., which is on the same path as the damage at Lindsey Acres in North Attleboro, Mansfield Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers said.
The wind was so strong, Desrosiers said, it moved a 1,000-pound HVAC unit six feet from its mooring on the roof but didn’t result in any water leaks inside the building.
“The employees inside Jordi Labs said when it came it sucked the air out and opened the doors out and displaced some of the ceiling tiles,” Desrosiers said.
No one was injured but one of the trees on the property fell onto an employee’s car, according to the fire chief.
The company tests consumer products, according to its website.
There were also several trees and branches down nearby on Elm Street by Elm Terrace and on Otis Street along the same path.
In North Attleboro, Katie Waite, 38, was working on her computer at her home on Mary Ann Way in Lindsey Acres when she noticed the wind whipping up and the weather change.
“I looked out the window and the wind was going faster,” Waite said.
She said she and her two sons, Hudson, 3, and Mason, 7, went down into the basement to be safe but she said they were not nervous.
“It’s didn’t last long. Maybe a minute or two,” Waite said.
The wind blew in an attic window of their home, frame and all, and blew down several trees branches in their yard.
Her husband Ben Waite, 39, who was not home at the time, said, “The wind blew some of the branches a long way.”
He said branches that fell at his home and next door at his neighbor’s flew about 50 feet from the trees they were torn off.
Nearby on Lisa Drive, Jon Freitag came home to survey the damage where a large oak tree was uprooted in his backyard.
Elsewhere in North Attleboro, there was flash flooding on several downtown streets, including Chestnut, North Washington and East streets. Flooding also occurred at Route 1 and Elm Street.
“There were things floating by on the street. We got a lot of rain in a short period of time. The drains couldn’t keep up with it,” Coleman said.
In East Mansfield, Desrosiers said a large tree knocked out a primary electrical line at 12 Bonney Lane, knocking out power for a few hours.
The storm hit the area with strong winds about 9 a.m. after wreaking havoc in Rhode Island where a tornado touched down in Johnston, about a half-hour’s drive south, where it lifted a car off Interstate 295.
Firefighters rushed to help the startled motorist on Interstate 295 and found her unharmed from her encounter with a tornado, Johnston Fire Chief David Iannuccilli told Associated Press.
“The driver said she got caught in the funnel, was lifted 10 feet in the air and was dropped back down on her tires,” Iannuccilli said. “She was shaken up more than anything.”
The tornado also moved through wooded areas and residential neighborhoods, Iannuccilli said.
Meteorologist Glenn Field with the National Weather Service said the tornado was confirmed by radar and carried tree limbs and other debris aloft.
In addition to Johnston, the hardest-hit communities in Rhode Island were Scituate and North Providence where a fire official said a tornado hit three homes.
There was less damage in Cumberland and Providence, said Melissa Carden, state emergency management spokesperson.
Air-horns were blasted in Providence to warn of the potential for danger.
Across New England, storms damaged homes and cars and made for hazardous driving. High winds damaged a home in Brockton and the National Weather Service said tornadoes were spotted in Stoughton and Weymouth.
In the Attleboro area, flash flooding was reported in several communities which largely subsided just over an hour later.
The National Weather Service office had issued a tornado warning for the Attleboro area until about 9:15 a.m. and a severe thunderstorm warning was issued until 10:15 a.m.
In Attleboro, the water department recorded 0.84 inches of rain during the storm. The top wind speed was 39 mph about 9 a.m.
There were also dozens of power failures in North Attleboro, Mansfield, Attleboro, Norton and Wrentham, according to officials and National Grid.
In Mansfield, a car was stuck at the North Main Street underpass near the commuter rail station where flooding was reported as high as two feet.
Police blocked off the road for about an hour to allow the water to subside. Public works employees also helped clear water from the area.
The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority announced about 11:45 a.m. that they stopped train traffic to clear debris from train tracks in Mansfield. A train bound from Rhode Island to Boston was stopped in Attleboro and was up to 20 minutes behind schedule.
In Mansfield, trees also fell and blocked Franklin Street by Route 106 and at Juniper Drive at Hall Street. Public works officials were sent to clear the roads. Trees also fell on power lines on Elm Street at Elm Terrace.
In Plainville, flooding was reported at Spring and East Bacon streets.
The tornado warning covered a wide swath including Pawtucket, the northwestern part of Seekonk, Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Mansfield, Norton, Foxboro, Wrentham, Franklin and Cumberland.