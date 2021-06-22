ATTLEBORO -- The National Weather Service in Norton issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Attleboro area Tuesday afternoon but no major problems were reported.
A lightning strike during the fast moving storm was being investigated in Seekonk but no injuries or fire were reported.
A power failure in Attleboro affected 110 customers. Power was expected to be restored by 4:15 p.m., according to National Grid.
In the midst of a rain storm, Norton police and firefighters conducted a search for an 83-year-old man in woods off Route 123 near the Easton border before finding him safe about 3 p.m. The man, who was reported missing about two hours earlier, was given a change of clothing was was going to be examined by rescue officials.
Meanwhile, Attleboro Fire Chief Scott Lachance issued some safety tips Tuesday in advance od the storm warning. This week is Lightning Safety Week.
Lachance said to abide by the phrase, "When thunder roars, go indoors."
Find a safe, enclosed shelter when you hear thunder. Safe shelters include homes, offices, shopping centers and hard-top vehicles with the windows rolled up.
Seek shelter immediately even if caught out in the open: If you are caught in an open area, act quickly to find adequate shelter. The most important action is to remove yourself from danger. Crouching or getting low to the ground can reduce your chances of being struck, but does not remove you from danger.
If you are caught outside with no safe shelter nearby, the following actions may reduce your risk:
• Immediately get off elevated areas such as hills, mountain ridges or peaks.
• Never lie flat on the ground. Crouch down in a ball-like position with your head tucked and hands over your ears so that you are down low with minimal contact with the ground.
• Never shelter under an isolated tree.
• Never use a cliff or rocky overhang for shelter.
• Immediately get out of and away from ponds, lakes, and other bodies of water.
• Stay away from objects that conduct electricity such as barbed wire fences and power lines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.