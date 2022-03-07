February brought weather that went from one extreme to another, and ended up being warmer than normal but with typical snowfall.
A total of 12 inches of snow fell, with storms recorded by the Attleboro Water Department of 8 and 4 inches. February averages 11 3/4 inches of snow.
The biggest storm turned out to be heavier than forecast and delayed or closed schools and made for a challenging commute on Valentine’s Day.
The smaller storm at the end of the month was in some ways more troublesome as it was heavy, wet snow that quickly froze.
As a reflection of how erratic February weather was, within a span of three days, the weather featured that snowstorm, record spring-like warmth, and another bout of frigid temperatures.
February fell well short of January snowfall. In fact, the blizzard at the end of January brought 24 inches — double February’s total, and January ended up with 32 1/2 inches, city water department records show.
Precipitation, which is rain and melted snow, totaled 5.92 inches over nine days in February. The month averages roughly 3.5 inches.
As for temperatures, February was much warmer than normal, with the average daily high of 43 comparing to a usual 38.
The highest the thermometer reached was 69, Feb. 23, which broke the record for the date by 2 degrees.
Another record high of 61 came on Feb. 17 and also broke the record by 2 degrees.
Five days, however, never made it above freezing.
The average daily low was 22, 1 degree above normal. The lowest temp was 1 the middle of the month — one of four days that fell in the single digits.
Four days, though, had low temps above freezing.