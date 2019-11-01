The weather turned out to be a real ghoul on Halloween as rain and heavy winds pounded the area, downing numerous tree limbs and trees, blocking roads and knocking out power to homes and traffic signals.
Plenty of leaves also blew down, making for slippery conditions and clogging storm drains, and homeowners on Friday morning may have found a new Halloween decoration or two had blow onto their yards from neighboring lawns.
Hundreds lost electricity Thursday night into Friday, with 138 customers still out in Attleboro Friday morning, according to National Grid.
Wind gusts were recorded at 59 mph in Wrentham about 1:45 a.m. and 50 mph in Attleboro. The city water department said .35 inches of rain fell during the wind-swept storm.
About 110 customers were out in Foxboro, and sporadic outages were reported in Wrentham, Plainville and Rehoboth.
In Attleboro, the parks and forestry department worked through the night responding to over 30 calls for downed trees or branches in roadways. Most of the worst damage was in South Attleboro, according to Derek Corsi, department superintendent.
"The amount of tree damage seems to be similar to the nor’easter we experienced the week of October 14th," Corsi said in an email.
In Mansfield, about 350 customers lost power starting right before 2 a.m. In total, Mansfield Electric provides electric service to over 10,000 customers, according to Joseph Sollecito, general manager of the town's municipal electric department.
"After crews responded, we were able to switch power sources to isolate the damaged area and restore customers back in service, specifically Mansfield Crossing," Sollecito said in an email.
Trees took down power lines on Williams Street, Bungee Road and Gilbert Street in West Mansfield, where most of the outages occurred. All customers had power restored by 2:30 p.m., Sollecito said.
Police closed Gilbert and Williams streets temporarily Friday morning while workers cleared the area.
"We communicated with the schools and the superintendent rerouted bus routes where needed to get kids to school as quickly and safely as possible," Police Chief Ron Sellon said in a text.
In North Attleboro, the town's electric department reported outages in the area of Spring, Lyman and Janice streets in the Falls section of town. There were also outages along Colonial Road and Eden Park, near the Martin Conservation Area
Traffic signals had been reported out Friday morning on Washington Street (Route 1) at May Street, Washington at Highland Avenue (Route 123) and Newport Avenue (Route 1A) at Highland in Attleboro, as well as at Bakers Corner in Seekonk.
In Attleboro, a large tree was blocking Mendon Road at Hampson Street at about 1 a.m. Friday.
An hour or so later, a tree had fallen on South Avenue (Route 123) at Tiffany Street.
Also in Attleboro, a large tree was reported down about 3 a.m. on Pike Avenue by Butterworth Drive.
In North Attleboro, a tree was reported down shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday on Mount Hope Street near Fitzy's Way.
A fallen large tree blocked part of Route 44 about 2 a.m. Friday in Rehoboth. Also in that town, another large tree landed on Hunt Drive about 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
And a tree was reported across River Road in Norfolk early Thursday night.
Temperatures also plunged from 70 degrees to the 50s as a cold front blew through.
