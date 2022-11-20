Visit Foxboro Planville Wrentham website

The homepage of visitfpw.com, a website created by the towns of Foxboro, Plainville and Wrentham to promote the communities to visitors, is shown above.

The communities of Foxboro, Plainville and Wrentham have banded together to launch a new website to help draw travelers to the area.

Clicking on the new visitfwp.com website brings up the initiative’s motto, “Stay a little longer, play a little more!” while the rest of the page showcases special attractions ranging from local events to landmarks in each of the three communities.