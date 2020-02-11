The deadline to register to vote in the March 3 presidential primary is Wednesday.
All residents interested in registering to vote or changing their party enrollment have to complete a voter registration application.
Under state law, towns and cities are open until 8 p.m. to register voters. Here’s a rundown of times local city and town clerk and or election offices are open on Wednesday.
ATTLEBORO: 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
FOXBORO: 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
MANSFIELD: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
NORFOLK: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
NORTH ATTLEBORO: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
NORTON: 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
PLAINVILLE: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at town hall, 190 South St. (Route 1A), and 4:30 to 8 p.m. at the public safety building, 194 South St., behind town hall.
REHOBOTH: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
SEEKONK: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., town clerk’s office, town hall, and 7 to 8 p.m. at the police station next to town hall.
WRENTHAM: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and from 4 to 8 p.m. at Fiske Public Library off Randall Road.
For those unable to appear in person, or wish to verify their voting status or complete a registration application online (until midnight Wednesday), visit the secretary of state website at www.registertovotema.com or call town clerk/election offices.
