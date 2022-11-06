The calendar says it’s November but you would never know it.
But don’t get used to this summer-like weather as more seasonable autumn temperatures are forecast to arrive as soon as Tuesday.
However, another day of record or near-record temps is predicted Monday. The thermometer could reach into the mid-70s again, or possibly higher, meteorologists say.
But what a weekend it was aside from some clouds, allowing area residents to do fall yardwork without a coat as they rushed to beat the earlier sunset now that clocks were turned back an hour Saturday night.
Sunday and Saturday both peaked at 75 degrees, which ties records for the dates last realized in 1959 and 1994 respectively, the Attleboro Water Department said.
Sunday’s high came at 1 p.m. as the New England Patriots were kicking off against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium.
Average daily high temperatures for this time of year run in the mid-50s, water department records show.
Recent nights have even been late summer-like.
The low temp for Sunday was 64 at 6 a.m. Friday hit 72, missing matching a record high by 1 degree, the city water department said. Monday is forecast to reach about 75 and bottom out at 61.
Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to only see temps rise to the mid-50s, but the rest of the week could get into the 60s. The nights will be getting chillier, though, with lows in the 30s and 40s by mid-week, meteorologists said.
