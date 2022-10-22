A magician and juggler who has performed all over in New England for over 20 years, including at events in the Attleboro area, was arrested Friday morning by the FBI.
Scott Jameson, 45, of Sutton, was charged in U.S. District Court with one count of possession of child pornography.
No plea was entered. He is free on $10,000 unsecured bond. A probable cause hearing was scheduled Oct. 28, according to court records.
Jameson has performed all over New England for children as young as kindergarten age. He most recently performed at events at Plainville town hall and the Attleboro Public Library in 2021.
According to the criminal complaint filed in federal court, federal authorities were contacted in February by Action Pour Les Enfants (APLE), a an organization in Cambodia founded to prevent child sexual abuse and exploitation, to report that Jameson possibly engaged in inappropriate behavior with minors in Cambodia.
According to the report, Jameson was allegedly observed improperly interacting with a young Cambodian boy at a park.
Additionally, according to the report, two pre-teen Cambodian boys informed APLE employees that Jameson allegedly slept with them in their bed on more than one occasion but they did not report any sexual abuse.
Federal authorities in the United States were notified that Jameson, a dual citizen of the United States and Ireland, had again traveled to Cambodia on Aug. 28.
Upon his return to the United States on Wednesday Jameson was stopped at Logan International Airport in Boston. During a search of Jameson’s belongings, agents located a video which appears to have been produced during his most recent trip to Cambodia, depicting the genitals of a young boy, 5-7 years old, who appears to be of Asian descent.
A separate device contained over 100 images of apparent child pornography, including an image depicting a boy approximately 8-10 years old, nude from the waist down.
During a subsequent interview with law enforcement, Jameson stated that he has worked as a magician for over 20 years, regularly performing at libraries and private and family events across New England usually for children as young as kindergarten age and up to the eighth grade.
The charge of possession of child pornography provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.
The U.S. Attorney’s office in Boston said anyone with questions, concerns or information regarding this case should call 617-748-3274.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.