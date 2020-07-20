It was expected but now it’s official.
The summer’s first heat wave was recorded Monday, the third day of consecutive temperatures of 90 degrees or higher.
The temperature on Saturday was 92, Sunday was 91 and it hit 94 degrees Monday, according to the Attleboro Water Department.
The National Weather Service in Norton issued a heat advisory over the weekend to 8 p.m. Monday, noting that high humidity and high temperatures made it feel like it was over 100 degrees.
Due to the forecast, police and fire officials urged residents to stay hydrated, take breaks when working outside and check on family and neighbors.
Attleboro police and fire officials reported no serious heat-related incidents.
High temperatures and humidity will last through Tuesday when temperatures are expected to hit 91, according to the weather service.
