It’s all gone now.

The old Attleboro High School has been demolished. Nothing is left but memories in the minds of the tens of thousands who attended the school over the 60 years from 1962 to 2022.

Zach Dean, a senior in Attleboro High’s automotive Career and Technical Education Program, said he had a fondness for the old school, which left him a little sad when the new one came. “At first, I was kind of missing the old school,” he said. “But it’s been fun having a new building and a fresh start.”
Sean O’Hara and Samantha Fregault are seniors in the metal fabrication Career and Technical Education Program at Attleboro High School. Fregault said her senior project, welding the birth flowers of her family, would have been more difficult in an earlier time. “It would have been more difficult because we didn’t have as many resources as we have now,” she said. “The real focus is to help students get the best out of their education … they want you to get a solid grounding in everything so you are a well-educated student.”
Spanish teacher David Seavey said the new Attleboro High School is something to be proud of. “The city has invested in us, and we’re proud of it,” he said.

