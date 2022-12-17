It’s all gone now.
The old Attleboro High School has been demolished. Nothing is left but memories in the minds of the tens of thousands who attended the school over the 60 years from 1962 to 2022.
At a farewell festival called Lights Out for Attleboro High School held June 18, Superintendent David Sawyer said the building had served the city and its students well.
There will be new athletic fields built where the old high school once stood by spring 2024 and the eight-year project that began with “visioning sessions” in September 2016 will be complete.
It’s been on time and on budget so far, and there’s currently no reason to believe that won’t continue.
The new school is four stories high, 472,000-square feet and 670-feet long, running east to west parallel to Rathbun Willard Drive, and cost $259,918,180 to build. The city is responsible for $133.4 million of that amount. It borrowed $126 million and the remaining $7.4 million was to come from other sources.
All told, the city will pay $242.1 million for the school, which includes interest on the loan. The state chipped in $126.5 million, for a total cost of $368.6 million.
Skanska USA, an international project development and construction company out of Boston, was chosen as the project manager in February 2016, and later that year in July, Kaestle Boos Associates in Foxboro was hired as the architect for the school.
On April 3, 2018, city voters approved a property tax override to pay for the building with 66% of the vote, and on June 9, 2018, Consigli Construction Co., out of Milford was hired as the general contractor. Preliminary work began in April 2019 and by summer, construction was well underway.
On Aug. 29, 2022, the new school opened its doors to the awestruck eyes of students and teachers.
New principal Kate Campbell described it as “truly the most spectacular school I have ever seen.”
But it’s not all new.
In her office there’s a clock that came from the auditorium of the County Street high school, which closed in 1962 – a timepiece linking the past to the present.
It was the appropriate size for the auditorium, but it’s big for her office. However, it’s keeping perfect time in a school that is, in essence, running like clockwork.
But, four months in, what are the thoughts of students and teachers about their new home?
Nary a negative word was heard, although there were some.
****
Carter Shelton is a senior and captain of the school’s lacrosse team. He’s headed for Roger Williams University in Rhode Island next year.
He and his classmates will be the first graduating class from the new school.
Maybe in 2073 they’ll all gather again to celebrate the 50th reunion and maybe by that time another new school will be in the works, but that’s a long way off.
“It’s new and it’s clean,” Shelton said. “It’s a more positive environment.”
He said the school is equipped for modern learning and those tools include projectors in each room, collaborative work spaces where students can discuss issues or work on projects together, and there are white boards and smart boards, he said.
And he said the student body seems more enthused about the sports teams than in the past.
“The student support is way better than it has been,” he said. “There’s a new enthusiasm. It kind of comes with the new building. People want to be here.”
****
Roxelis Rivera is a freshman. She and her classmates will be the first graduating class that will have spent all four years in the new school.
When she first saw the school she described it this way: “It was big, it was fancy, very new and modern.”
Rivera said it was hard getting around in the first week, but became more familiar as time went on.
She recently moved to Attleboro from Brockton and was a little nervous about going to a new school.
Rivera said she was “comfortable” in Brockton and she didn’t know how it would be in Attleboro, but everything came out well.
“It’s a lot different, but it’s very comfortable,” she said. “It’s good to transition from Brockton to Attleboro to something calm and comfortable.”
Rivera is working her way through a number of Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs as a freshman to see what, if anything she wants to pursue.
All told there are 18 CTE programs at Attleboro High.
“It’s good to experience different things,” she said. “I don’t think we’d have the same opportunities in Brockton.”
She said she’s most interested in the culinary and criminal justice CTE programs so far.
****
Christine Nana is a sophomore.
She said she had a little trouble finding her way around at first, but added that overall the school is laid out in “a much more logical pattern.”
Nana is a member of the band, playing the marimba, which is like a big xylophone, and is a soprano in school chorus. For her, that means the auditorium is at the top of her list for places to be.
The auditorium is actually much more like a theater. The acoustics are much better than those of the old high school, she said.
“I like the auditorium,” Nana said. “It’s my favorite part of the school. When we sing in the new auditorium we can hear ourselves singing.”
Apparently that’s not something that happened in the old auditorium, which made it difficult to make corrections or get better, she said.
Overall, she rates the school at 8.5 out of 10.
But the less than perfect rating is more due to student disruptions than the physical plant, Nana said.
She said some students cause disruptions in class which “make it less pleasant for those that want to learn.”
And she said the lunch room is too crowded.
“Everyone is on top of each other.”
****
Aidan Doucet is a senior.
The building is less claustrophobic that the old high school, he said.
“This school is a lot bigger and roomier, and it’s more appealing inside and outside.”
He said he especially enjoys the open areas near the front and back exits where there are comfortable chairs to sit and talk with friends between classes or after school.
The classrooms are bigger, with higher ceilings and better lighting, Doucet said.
Collaboration areas in the halls along with the white boards help in the learning process and sometimes can be used to provide uplifting messages, like one he saw recently that said “Happy Holidays.”
Doucet also said the new building has helped create a “stronger sense of community.”
****
Caroline Froio is a senior and was amazed by the size of the school.
“It’s like 10 times bigger,” she said.
While it isn’t really that much bigger in terms of square feet — about 44,000 square feet bigger or 472,000 square feet over the 428,000 square feet in the old high school — the overall size of the corridors and classrooms and the gigantic entrance plaza from front to back can make it seem 10 times bigger.
“It has Wi-Fi and it’s cleaner,” Froio said. “I definitely like the new environment. The teachers are on top of things. The teachers are more enthusiastic. It’s kind of like having a fresh start.”
Froio is headed to Bridgewater State University in the fall where she will study to be a special education teacher. Currently, she participates in the 12+ program in which she tutors students.
****
Zach Dean is also a senior.
“I like that it’s cleaner and has modern technology such as projectors in each classroom and Wi-Fi,” he said.
The old high school was steeped in history, which seemed at times to oppress the atmosphere, Dean said.
The new school comes without history so the students can now create their own story for it.
“This one is shiny and new,” Dean said. “We’re able to make it our own. Now we’re making the history.”
Dean also noted that collaborative spaces are a great new addition.
“I like the classrooms and the collaborative spaces,” he said. “It’s nice to be able to spread out, it makes the day more interesting.”
He described the classrooms as bland, but noted that it will take the teachers a little time to inject their personalities on them and make them their own.
Dean admitted he had a fondness for the old school, which left him a little sad when the change came.
“At first, I was kind of missing the old school,” he said. “But it’s been fun having a new building and a fresh start.”
****
Samantha Fregault is a senior.
She said one thing she likes about the new school is the participation of academic coaches, which helps expand the vision of teachers.
“We’re not getting taught one sole vision,” Fregault said. “The coaches expand the vision of the teachers.”
And she noted that teachers are organizing classes better.
“Everyone is trying something new so that everyone can have the best education possible,” she said.
Fregault is a welding student in the CTE program, and even that has been updated.
The students do virtual welding monitored by a machine that tells them how to improve. They learn how to program and blueprint projects, and there’s a robot arm that does some of the welding.
Fregault’s senior project is welding the birth flowers for her family members.
She said that project would have been more difficult in an earlier time and the overall emphasis in the school is providing a good education.
“It would have been more difficult because we didn’t have as many resources as we have now,” she said. “The real focus is to help students get the best out of their education … they want you to get a solid grounding in everything so you are a well-educated student.”
Fregault is headed for Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Mich., in the fall.
****
Ann Montagano is the assistant director of the CTE program.
She said the CTE part of high school’s curriculum has grown from 13 to 18 programs in the last couple of years and the new building has helped with that.
“We wouldn’t have had space for some of the new programs like dental assisting, which has a huge laboratory, or cosmetology,” she said. “Both have benefited from this building.”
Montagano said the new CTE spaces are all “state of the art.”
“This building offers a lot of ways to deliver education in ways we didn’t have in the old building,” she said.
The kids are working with equipment, which meets modern industry standards and there’s nothing better than that to prepare them for the outside world, Montagano said.
She noted that the senior class picture was taken on the giant staircase that borders the cafeteria and looks back towards the theater, the gym and the playing fields outside.
“It really enhances the way we were able to come together as a community,” she said of the staircase. “In general, the kids seem happy. It’s a really positive vibe.”
And there’s no question the teachers love the school.
John McCarthy teaches English.
“It’s breathtaking,” he said of the school. “It’s intentionally designed to learn. I’ve had to change my teaching style because I have so many more tools.”
David Seavey teaches Spanish.
He said just having the atmospheric conditions steady and reliable improves the ability to learn.
There is air conditioning and steady heat, which keeps the students cool in hot weather and warm in cold weather.
In the old school, they would be sweating bullets or trying to keep warm, both major distractions in a classroom.
And he noted that the desks “are all the same height” so they can be put together for student collaboration.
Dan Walton is also an English teacher.
“In the old school, it was the right temperature in my classroom two days a year,” he said. “In this school, it’s the right temperature every day. The right temperature enhances the ability to learn.”
He said he would actually bring kids Popsicles to help keep them cool.
And the old school was noisy. Activities in the classroom next door could be heard and were distracting, he said.
Seavey said the new school is something to be proud of.
“The students and teachers are taking more pride in the school,” he said. “The city has invested in us, and we’re proud of it.”
Walton said he used to joke about the old school.
“I’m proud to talk about this school,” he said. “In the past, the old school was more of joke.”
McCarthy said the school is designed for learning and it has eliminated the multitude of distractions at the old school.
“Here the focus is on education,” he said.