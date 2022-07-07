MANSFIELD — Residents are worried about plans for a large warehouse in West Mansfield and the planning board will hold a public hearing on the project next week.
The hearing is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Wednesday at town hall and will also be on local cable TV and available virtually. For more information, visit www.mansfieldma.com.
The 111,412-square-foot warehouse is planned for Gilbert Street by Berlin Landing Realty Trust.
Plans call for 34 loading bays for tractor-trailers, 33 parking spaces for trucks as well as parking for 100 employees.
Neighbors fear trucks will be coming and going from the facility at all hours, causing noise, safety concerns and other problems.
Jim Burke, who lives on Gilbert Street near the site, is one resident strongly opposed to the plans.
“This project is huge. It is on a scale properly located in the town’s industrial park, not in the middle of a well-developed residential area,” Burke said by email. “The construction phase will go on for months, if we are lucky, and more likely for years.
“The increase in noise and air pollution from the construction equipment and vehicles, along with the danger to ordinary vehicular and pedestrian traffic, will dramatically reduce the quality of life in the neighborhood.”
Similar concerns will continue once the facility is operational, Burke maintains.
“Apparently the plan is to run the facility 24/7. This means there will be tractor trailers and other trucks coming and going, loading and unloading, at all hours of the day and night,” he said. “All or most of these vehicles will be running on diesel fuel and using air brakes. The engines will produce much more noise and noxious exhaust than cars, and the shriek of the air brakes will be heard at all hours.”
The town’s fairly new master plan recommends encouraging desired growth and strengthening a sense of community and neighborhood character in the town’s residential areas.
“This project will have exactly the opposite effect on one of the town’s largest and best-developed residential neighborhoods,” Burke said.
The town has been striving to attract more business to expand the tax base and take the burden off residents, but Burke also questions that outcome with the warehouse.
“The town’s tax base will suffer over time. As people sell and move away to escape the danger and the noise, property values in the neighborhood will fall,” Burke said. “No one will buy a home in this neighborhood unless they can get it for a fraction of what has been, until now, fair market value. It is possible that the town will offset the revenue loss with increased taxes collected from the completed project, but in the end I think it will be close to a wash if the town is lucky.”
There are wetlands around the site. “The negative impact on these lands will be substantial,” Burke contends.
Residents on social media have been spreading the word about the warehouse and encouraging fellow residents to attend the hearing.
They are targeting residents living on Gilbert Street, West Street, and roads off those streets including Otis, Chessman, Wayside, Old Farm, Balcom, York, Chambers, Cowan, Timberline, Lancashire, Westview, Williams, Maverick, Morgan, Pine, Ingrid, and Douglas.
“The construction of this warehouse will have significant impacts on the health, safety, convenience, general welfare of the residents who live on and off these roads; impact adjoining premises (my property), neighborhood character, and social structure; increase vehicular and pedestrian traffic convenience, safety, and adequacy, including adjacent streets, properties, and lastly it will have immediate effects on the natural environment including wildlife, Sweet Pond/ Wading River, Robinson Pond, and Bungay Lake,” one posting reads.
The applicant in 2019 had proposed a housing development at the site.