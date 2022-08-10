West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Attleboro, local health officials have announced.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health Tuesday informed local officials the virus was found in mosquitoes collected in South Attleboro.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Attleboro, local health officials have announced.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health Tuesday informed local officials the virus was found in mosquitoes collected in South Attleboro.
Easton, that borders Norton and Mansfield, was found to have infected mosquitoes in July.
Attleboro had one pool of WNV positive mosquito samples identified in 2021.
North Attleboro officials are also alerting their residents of the latest find in Attleboro.
"While North Attleboro has not seen any positive mosquitos, we want residents to be aware of the increasing risk and take precautions," Health Director AnneMarie Fleming said.
WNV is most commonly transmitted to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito.
The mosquitoes that carry this virus are common throughout the state and are found in urban as well as rural areas.
While WNV can infect people of all ages, people over the age of 50 are at higher risk for severe infection, health officials advise.
By taking a few common sense precautions, people can help to protect themselves:
Permethrin products are intended for use on items such as clothing, shoes, bed nets and camping gear and should not be applied to skin.
If you are outdoors at any time and notice mosquitoes around you, take steps to avoid being bitten by moving indoors, covering up and/or wearing repellent.
Information about WNV and reports of current and historical virus activity in Massachusetts can be found on the MDPH website at: www.mass.gov/dph/mosquito.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.