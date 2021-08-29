REHOBOTH -- The town's risk level for West Nile Virus (WNV) has been elevated to moderate after mosquitoes were found in Rehoboth to have the virus.
Heavy rain the past several weeks has increased the number of mosquitoes that carry WNV, and the trend is expected to continue in the coming weeks, town officials said.
WNV is most commonly transmitted to humans by the bite of a mosquito infected with the virus. The mosquitoes that carry this virus are common throughout the state and are found in urban as well as more rural areas.
While the virus can infect people of all ages, people over the age of 50 are at a higher risk for severe infection. There have been no human cases of WNV detected in Massachusetts this year.
The risk level for another mosquito-carrying illness, Eastern Equine Encephalitis, remains remote at this time, town officials said.
Residents are advised to use a PA-registered active ingredient mosquito repellant and be aware peak mosquito activity is at dusk and dawn.
The state Department of Public Health will continue surveillance of mosquitoes in the region and advise if risk levels change, local officials added.
In past weeks, WNV was found in mosquitoes in neighboring Dighton as well as in Attleboro and Mansfield.
