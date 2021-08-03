MANSFIELD — Mosquitoes with West Nile virus have been found in town.
It’s believed to be the first time this summer the virus has been detected in mosquitoes in this area.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health informed the town of its findings on Tuesday and local officials issued an alert.
“At this point, Mansfield continues to be low risk for West Nile Virus,” Public Health Agent Amy Donovan Palmer said. “There will be no aerial spraying at this time.”
Residents may request ground spraying for mosquitoes on their property by contacting Bristol County Mosquito Control at 508-823-5253.
Last year in Massachusetts, 7,156 mosquito samples were tested for West Nile and 99 samples were positive, but none from Mansfield.
The virus is most commonly transmitted to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito. The mosquitoes that carry it are common throughout the state and are found in urban as well as more rural areas. While West Nile can infect people of all ages, people over the age of 50 are at higher risk for severe infection.
You can avoid mosquito bites by:
Applying insect repellent when you go outdoors.
Wearing long-sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors.
Rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during evening or early morning.
Limiting the number of places around your home for mosquitoes to breed by either draining or getting rid of items that hold water.
Installing or repairing screens on doors and windows.
Contact the Mansfield Health Department at 508-261-7366 or email health@mansfieldma.com with any questions.
More information, including virus activity, can be found at www.mass.gov/dph/mosquito.
