NORTON — A mosquito trapped in town has tested positive for West Nile Virus, a town official announced Tuesday.
“(Tuesday) afternoon the Board of Health office received notification from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health that a Positive Mosquito for West Nile Virus has been identified in Norton,” Health Agent Christian Zahner said in a statement.
“This is a reminder to protect yourselves and your pets from mosquito bites,” Zahner said.
West Nile was detected in mosquitoes in South Attleboro on Aug. 9 and in Easton, which borders Norton and Mansfield, in July.
The virus is most commonly transmitted to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito, and the mosquitoes that carry it are common throughout the state and found in urban as well as rural areas.
While the virus can infect people of all ages, people over the age of 50 are at higher risk for severe infection, health officials advise.
Until the first frost kills a lot of mosquitoes, state health officials recommend the following:
- Wear long sleeves and pants when outdoors, especially during the dusk and dawn hours
- Use FDA-approved mosquito repellent.
- Be sure to eliminate any standing water on your property as often as possible as mosquitoes breed in it.
- And make sure the screens in your windows are in good condition with no holes.
More information about the virus and reports of current and historical virus activity in Massachusetts can be found at www.mass.gov/dph/mosquito.