Aedes canadensis are a common pest mosquito and may be possible West Nile Vectors.

NORTON — A mosquito trapped in town has tested positive for West Nile Virus, a town official announced Tuesday.

“(Tuesday) afternoon the Board of Health office received notification from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health that a Positive Mosquito for West Nile Virus has been identified in Norton,” Health Agent Christian Zahner said in a statement.