ATTLEBORO — Now there’s another virus to worry about in Attleboro.
West Nile Virus has been found in mosquito samples collected in the city, Health Agent Jessica Horsman said Tuesday morning in an email to The Sun Chronicle.
She was notified by the state’s Department of Public Health, which does the testing.
Attleboro is at least the second area community in which the virus has been discovered. Last week, mosquitoes tested in Mansfield were found to be positive for the disease.
“West Nile virus (WNV) is a mosquito-carried virus that can cause illness ranging from a mild fever to more serious disease like encephalitis or meningitis,” according to information found on the DPH website.
According to a map on the DPH website, all of Bristol and Norfolk counties are at the “low” level of risk for contracting WNV.
More information can be found at https://www.mass.gov/mosquito-borne-diseases
“WNV is most commonly transmitted to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito,” Horsman said. “While WNV can infect people of all ages, people over the age of 50 are at higher risk for severe infection.”
Residents can protect themselves by using mosquito repellent that has DEET as an ingredient.
Products with picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus can also be used.
DEET products should not be used on infants under 2 months old and should be used in concentrations of 30% or less on older children.
Oil of lemon eucalyptus should not be used on children under 3 years old.
Products containing permethrin are intended for use on items such as clothing, shoes, bed nets and camping gear and should not be applied to skin.
Long sleeves and long pants can be worn to protect against mosquito bites.
The hours from dusk to dawn are peak biting times for many mosquitoes.
To help keep mosquitoes out of a yard or home, drain standing water outside and install or repair screens.
Information about WNV and reports of current and historical WNV virus activity in Massachusetts can be found at www.mass.gov/dph/mosquito.
