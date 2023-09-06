MANSFIELD — West Nile Virus has been detected in mosquitoes collected in town, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.
The mosquitoes were collected Friday.
“At this point, Mansfield continues to be low risk for West Nile Virus,” the town said in a statement, adding there are no plans for aerial spraying at this time.
Residents may request ground spraying for mosquitoes on their property by contacting Bristol County Mosquito Control at 508-823-5253.
More information can be found at https://www.mansfieldma.com/222/Mosquito-Control.
In 2022, 5,737 mosquito samples were tested for WNV and 95 samples were positive in Massachusetts. Mansfield had no positive samples.
WNV is most commonly transmitted to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito. The mosquitoes that carry this virus are common throughout the state and are found in urban as well as more rural areas.
While WNV can infect people of all ages, people over the age of 50 are at higher risk for severe infection.
Officials advise the following to avoid mosquitoes and their bites:
Use a repellent with DEET (N, Ndiethyl-m-toluamide), permethrin, picaridin (KBR 3023), IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus (p-methane 3, 8-diol (PMD)) according to the instructions on the product label.
DEET products shouldn’t be used on infants under 2 months of age and should be used in concentrations of 30% or less on older children. Oil of lemon eucalyptus shouldn’t be used on children under 3. Permethrin products are intended for use on items such as clothing, shoes, bed nets and camping gear and shouldn’t be applied to skin.
Contact the Mansfield Health Department at 508-261-7366 or health@mansfieldma.com with any questions.
More information about WNV and reports of current and historical WNV virus activity in Massachusetts can be found at: www.mass.gov/dph/mosquito.
