NORTH ATTLEBORO — Police have arrested a western Massachusetts resident for allegedly choking his girlfriend and fighting with officers at a Route 1 motel, authorities said Thursday.
Matthew T. Bouchard, 34, of Florida, Mass., was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing next week in Attleboro District Court.
Police responded to a domestic assault report at the Knight’s Inn about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday and arrested Bouchard after he allegedly fought with officers in his room and later at the police station.
His girlfriend was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro for treatment. She told police Bouchard threw her down and threatened to kill her, according to court records.
Other patrons of the motel told police they feared Bouchard was going to kill the woman.
He pleaded innocent to charges of strangulation, domestic assault and battery, two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, intimidation of a witness and uttering threats to kill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.