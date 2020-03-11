ATTLEBORO — A Weymouth man has admitted to carrying out a string of bank robberies in 2018 before he and an alleged accomplice were apprehended in a wild, high-speed car chase that ended in South Attleboro.
Charles Lamont Wheeler, 48, pleaded guilty Tuesday to five counts of bank robbery and is being held in jail. He is due in Attleboro District Court Thursday on four state charges related to a car chase on Sept. 14, 2018 that occurred after two of the holdups.
He is also scheduled to be sentenced in U.S. District Court in Boston on July 13.
The chase began when a state trooper attempted to stop a stolen car on Route 1, near Gillette Stadium, but the vehicle continued at high speeds onto Interstates 495 and 95 until the vehicle crashed at the Toner Boulevard exit.
The car, which had been stolen in Pawtucket, was later determined to be linked to robberies earlier in the day in Avon and Brockton, according to authorities.
His alleged accomplice, Dong Lee, 50, of Providence, was apprehended near the car, but Wheeler allegedly fled on foot and stole a car at near Tri-Boro Gulf in North Attleboro. Authorities say he drove off before police stopped him on Route 1 at the Pawtucket line, where the highway was blocked.
Lee was scheduled to plead guilty Wednesday in federal court to the bank robberies but the hearing was postponed to April 6.
Lee pleaded guilty in January in Attleboro District Court to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and was sentenced to four months in jail, which he had already served, according to court records.
The men were initially charged with robbing the Abington Bank in Avon and the Crescent Federal Union in Brockton. Further investigation linked them to robberies of the Santander Bank in Andover and the Berkshire Bank in Boston on Sept. 8 and the Rockland Trust in Braintree on Sept. 12.
The robbers made off with $11,250 in total. Lee was apprehended with almost $4,000 and Wheeler with $3,500, according to the federal complaint.
Both men have extensive criminal records, a prosecutor said during their arraignment in Attleboro District Court.
The men face up to 20 years in federal prison for each robbery and fines of up to $250,000. Prosecutors are seeking restitution.
The FBI assisted local police departments in the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.